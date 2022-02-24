Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Issues Earnings Results

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 89.95%. The company had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.44) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. Ionis Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,496,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,640. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $56.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.69 and its 200-day moving average is $33.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on IONS shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. William Blair upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.55.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

