Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.15

Shares of Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.15 and last traded at $10.39, with a volume of 346135 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.61.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Panasonic in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Panasonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.72.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Panasonic had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $16.63 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Panasonic Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Panasonic Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PCRFY)

Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, Industrial Solutions, and Others. The Appliances segment provides consumer electronics such as flat panels televisions, refrigerators, washing machines, microwave ovens, video equipment, rice cookers, and vacuum cleaners.

