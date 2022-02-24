Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $39.66

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $39.66 and last traded at $40.12, with a volume of 23039 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.24.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.77 and its 200-day moving average is $59.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

