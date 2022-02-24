Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $39.66

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $39.66 and last traded at $40.12, with a volume of 23039 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.24.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.77 and its 200-day moving average is $59.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Geely Automobile Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GELYY)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Geely Automobile (GELYY)
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
Receive News & Ratings for Geely Automobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geely Automobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.