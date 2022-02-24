Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $70.91

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $70.91 and last traded at $75.00, with a volume of 391292 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.61.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.19.

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.24 billion for the quarter. Pjsc Lukoil had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 13.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUKOY. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pjsc Lukoil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pjsc Lukoil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its position in Pjsc Lukoil by 2.6% in the third quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 15,622 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Pjsc Lukoil by 4.0% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,081 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its position in Pjsc Lukoil by 0.5% in the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 172,713 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $16,432,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Pjsc Lukoil Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LUKOY)

Oil Co LUKOIL PJSC engages in the exploration, production, refining, marketing and distribution of oil. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Production; Refining, Marketing & Distribution; and Corporate & Other. The Exploration & Production segment explores, develops and produces crude oil and gas.

