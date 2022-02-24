Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $70.91

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $70.91 and last traded at $75.00, with a volume of 391292 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.61.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.19.
Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.24 billion for the quarter. Pjsc Lukoil had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 13.11%.
Pjsc Lukoil Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LUKOY)
Oil Co LUKOIL PJSC engages in the exploration, production, refining, marketing and distribution of oil. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Production; Refining, Marketing & Distribution; and Corporate & Other. The Exploration & Production segment explores, develops and produces crude oil and gas.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pjsc Lukoil (LUKOY)
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
Receive News & Ratings for Pjsc Lukoil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pjsc Lukoil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.