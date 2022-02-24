Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $153.90

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $153.90 and last traded at $153.90, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $167.05.

SPXSF has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow.

