Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.13

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.13 and last traded at $5.13, with a volume of 470 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.22.
Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ROSYY)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (ROSYY)
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.