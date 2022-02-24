Janus International Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:JBI)

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 4,355 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,525% compared to the typical daily volume of 268 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBI. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Janus International Group by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new stake in Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Janus International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Janus International Group stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,104,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,708. Janus International Group has a 52-week low of $8.72 and a 52-week high of $15.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Janus International Group Company Profile

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

