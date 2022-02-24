TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$67.89.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group cut shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$72.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of TC Energy from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th.

Shares of TSE:TRP traded down C$0.70 on Thursday, reaching C$65.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,796,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,136,448. TC Energy has a 52-week low of C$53.20 and a 52-week high of C$68.20. The company has a market cap of C$64.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$63.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$62.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.19, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 187.10%.

In other news, Director Andrea E. Jalbert sold 9,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.59, for a total value of C$556,333.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$120,394.44. Also, Senior Officer Joel E. Hunter sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.47, for a total transaction of C$1,348,158.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,660 shares in the company, valued at C$575,636.26. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,385,020.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

