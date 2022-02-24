$281.31 Million in Sales Expected for Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) to report $281.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Wheels Up Experience’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $272.01 million to $290.60 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wheels Up Experience.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UP. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.90 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of Wheels Up Experience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheels Up Experience presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.84.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UP. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth about $2,297,000. Level Four Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth about $496,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth about $683,000. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,482,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,622. Wheels Up Experience has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average of $5.73.

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

