Brokerages Anticipate KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) will announce $2.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for KemPharm’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.53 million and the lowest is $2.06 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that KemPharm will report full year sales of $28.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.13 million to $28.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $21.11 million, with estimates ranging from $14.10 million to $28.11 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow KemPharm.
Separately, HC Wainwright upgraded KemPharm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st.
Shares of KMPH stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $5.88. 381,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,204. KemPharm has a one year low of $5.21 and a one year high of $18.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.46.
KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.
