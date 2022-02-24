CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.85.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,656,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,261,742. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.93. CenterPoint Energy has a 1 year low of $19.31 and a 1 year high of $28.52.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 15.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 44.74%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Indiana Electric Integrated, Natural Gas Distribution, Energy Services, Infrastructure Services, Midstream Investments, and Corporate and Other.

