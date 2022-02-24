Chartwell Retirement Residences (CSH.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 25th

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 25th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Shares of TSE CSH.UN traded down C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$12.20. The company had a trading volume of 724,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,182. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.25. The stock has a market cap of C$2.80 billion and a PE ratio of 762.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.22. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 1-year low of C$10.69 and a 1-year high of C$13.76.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CSH.UN shares. upgraded Chartwell Retirement Residences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC lowered their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.09.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

