Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the investment in firms which are licensed to produce and sell medical marijuana. Its portfolio includes In The Zone, Peace Naturals, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., ABcann, Hydropothecary, Vert Medical and Evergreen Medicinal Supply. Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CRON. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Cronos Group from C$7.00 to C$4.25 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an underperform rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Cronos Group from $7.00 to $4.25 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Cronos Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Cronos Group from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.70.

Shares of CRON traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.46. 1,783,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,260,385. Cronos Group has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $11.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average of $5.00.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.34. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 258.59%. The firm had revenue of $20.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cronos Group will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winning Points Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 257,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Cronos Group by 52.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 319,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 110,483 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Cronos Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 144,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 12,248 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Cronos Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 530,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 27,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cronos Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

