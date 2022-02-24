Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Codiak BioSciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on development of exosome-based therapeutics for spanning oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular disease and infectious disease. Codiak BioSciences Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CDAK. Wedbush dropped their price target on Codiak BioSciences from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Codiak BioSciences in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ CDAK traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,076. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.26. The firm has a market cap of $98.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 4.41. Codiak BioSciences has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $27.09.

In other news, insider Nicole Barna acquired 6,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.37 per share, for a total transaction of $49,975.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Codiak BioSciences by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after buying an additional 82,905 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Codiak BioSciences by 188.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 6,689 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Codiak BioSciences by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 141,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 68,061 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Codiak BioSciences by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,341,000 after buying an additional 147,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Codiak BioSciences by 205.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. 61.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.

