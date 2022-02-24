Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.54

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.54 and last traded at $6.16, with a volume of 1007943 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAYA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Paya from $8.50 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paya presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Get Paya alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.37.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Paya by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 675,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 202,659 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paya by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 461,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 71,137 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Paya by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paya by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 386,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 211,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paya by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 514,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 122,687 shares in the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paya Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.