Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.850-$3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $970 M-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $966.30 million.

NASDAQ:HURN traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.52. 256,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,321. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 0.92. Huron Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $42.66 and a 1-year high of $59.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HURN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 4,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $203,219.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $809,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,406. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 451,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,188,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 2,466.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after buying an additional 154,975 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 18,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

