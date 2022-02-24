Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $16.95

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.95 and last traded at $17.64, with a volume of 321833 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get Daikin IndustriesLtd. alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $51.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average of $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.85.

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of air conditioning equipment. It operates through the following segments: Air Conditioning, Chemicals, and Others. The Air Conditioning segment deals with the manufacture, distribution, and installation of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Daikin IndustriesLtd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daikin IndustriesLtd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.