Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $43.81

Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $43.81 and last traded at $43.92, with a volume of 56871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.54.
A number of research firms have issued reports on EVBG. Stephens increased their target price on Everbridge from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird cut Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Everbridge from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Everbridge in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.93.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 0.77.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,163,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,685,000 after purchasing an additional 389,386 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,585,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,754,000 after purchasing an additional 295,278 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 513,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,512,000 after purchasing an additional 222,972 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,007,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,278,000 after purchasing an additional 220,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 492,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,137,000 after purchasing an additional 218,188 shares during the last quarter.
Everbridge Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVBG)
Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.
