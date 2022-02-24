Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $405.23 Million

Analysts expect Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) to report $405.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $360.00 million to $473.00 million. Comstock Resources reported sales of $340.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 13.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRK. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.29.

Shares of CRK traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,959,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,096,226. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.30. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $11.34.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 30.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 41,094 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 262.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 139.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,584,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,251,000 after buying an additional 3,252,873 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 176.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 38,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

