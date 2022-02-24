Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.63 EPS

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.63, Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS.

Shares of Whiting Petroleum stock traded up $4.31 on Thursday, hitting $68.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,125,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,543. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.86. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 2.50. Whiting Petroleum has a 52 week low of $31.26 and a 52 week high of $79.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Whiting Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WLL shares. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.63.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,745,674 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $177,590,000 after acquiring an additional 49,140 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,982 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,652 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 351,395 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $22,728,000 after buying an additional 78,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

