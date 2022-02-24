OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Receives $23.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised OCI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. HSBC assumed coverage on OCI in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on OCI in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:OCINF remained flat at $$28.30 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.16. OCI has a 1-year low of $21.54 and a 1-year high of $29.10.

OCI NV is a holding company, which engages production and distribution of natural gas-based fertilizers and industrial chemicals through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Methanol U.S., Methanol Europe, Nitrogen U.S., Nitrogen Europe, Fertiglobe, and Othesr. The Methanol U.S.

