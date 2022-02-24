Master Contract Token (MCT) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $79,278.00

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Master Contract Token has a market cap of $308,856.13 and approximately $79,278.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded up 56.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Master Contract Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,596.15 or 0.06780693 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00069174 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00035725 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects

Master Contract Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

