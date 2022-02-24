Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $21.90

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.90 and last traded at $22.85, with a volume of 615957 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.70.

Several analysts have issued reports on SDVKY shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 314 to SEK 319 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 290 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 267 to SEK 275 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.60.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sandvik AB will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sandvik AB (publ) in the third quarter worth $52,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the fourth quarter worth about $543,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,428,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,844,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,301,000 after acquiring an additional 59,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,911,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,019 shares in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

