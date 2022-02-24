Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $21.90

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.90 and last traded at $22.85, with a volume of 615957 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.70.
Several analysts have issued reports on SDVKY shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 314 to SEK 319 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 290 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 267 to SEK 275 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.60.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.29.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sandvik AB (publ) in the third quarter worth $52,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the fourth quarter worth about $543,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,428,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,844,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,301,000 after acquiring an additional 59,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,911,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,019 shares in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)
Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sandvik AB (publ) (SDVKY)
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.