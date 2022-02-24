Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 81.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.
Shares of NEWT stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.79. 235,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,593. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.38. Newtek Business Services has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $38.78. The firm has a market cap of $581.49 million, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.12.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.08%. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.67%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newtek Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
About Newtek Business Services (Get Rating)
Newtek Business Services Corp. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.
