Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $121.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Nova Measuring Instruments’s revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Nova Measuring Instruments updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.960-$1.140 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.96-1.14 EPS.

NVMI traded up $3.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.50. 198,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,892. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.08. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 52-week low of $76.76 and a 52-week high of $149.15.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVMI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.14.

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

