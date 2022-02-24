Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Announces Earnings Results

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $578.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.03 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 19.50%. Steven Madden’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Steven Madden updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.730-$2.830 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.73-$2.83 EPS.

SHOO stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.36. 1,269,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,848. Steven Madden has a 52 week low of $33.56 and a 52 week high of $51.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Steven Madden by 16.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its stake in Steven Madden by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 17,374 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the fourth quarter valued at $1,171,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Steven Madden by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,960 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

