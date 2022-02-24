Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.280-$1.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Perdoceo Education also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.470-$0.490 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

PRDO remained flat at $$10.08 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,619. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.96. Perdoceo Education has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $13.50.

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 20,185 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $231,320.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,533,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,635,000 after acquiring an additional 215,491 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,637,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,014,000 after acquiring an additional 193,085 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 509,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after acquiring an additional 180,096 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 309,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 111,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

