Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.280-$1.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Perdoceo Education also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.470-$0.490 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRDO remained flat at $$10.08 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 724,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,619. Perdoceo Education has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.96.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 6,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $81,349.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,533,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,635,000 after purchasing an additional 215,491 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,637,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,014,000 after purchasing an additional 193,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,937,000 after purchasing an additional 70,822 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 933,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,978,000 after purchasing an additional 45,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 509,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 180,096 shares in the last quarter. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

