$736.52 Million in Sales Expected for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) will report sales of $736.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $688.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $785.72 million. Werner Enterprises posted sales of $616.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full year sales of $3.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WERN. Bank of America lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

WERN traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.99. 500,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,322. Werner Enterprises has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.71.

Werner Enterprises declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, November 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 6,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Scott C. Arves purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,038.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 25.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

