RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $268.63 Million

Equities research analysts predict that RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) will report $268.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for RPC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $285.20 million and the lowest is $244.30 million. RPC posted sales of $182.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that RPC will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RPC.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. RPC had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on RES. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

NYSE:RES traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,242,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,078. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.42 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.07. RPC has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $8.39.

In related news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total transaction of $627,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,000 shares of company stock worth $1,191,000 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in RPC in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in RPC by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 24.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 7.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 4.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,500,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,279,000 after buying an additional 182,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

