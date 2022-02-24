Oddz (ODDZ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $377,094.00

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. In the last week, Oddz has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar. Oddz has a market capitalization of $5.83 million and approximately $377,094.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oddz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000326 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00041875 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,585.69 or 0.06753355 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,227.12 or 0.99842426 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00043249 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00047969 BTC.

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,778,568 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

