Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $47.80

Shares of Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $47.80 and last traded at $49.15, with a volume of 35282 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eisai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup downgraded Eisai from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.81 and a 200 day moving average of $66.43. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eisai had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eisai Co., Ltd. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eisai

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of prescription medicines and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Products Business and Other Business segments. The Pharmaceutical Products Business segment handles prescription and generic drugs, diagnostics, and consumer healthcare business in Japan, which manages over-the-counter drugs.

