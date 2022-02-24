HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.50

Shares of HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.50 and last traded at $12.83, with a volume of 81992 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.70.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on HeidelbergCement from €58.00 ($65.91) to €57.00 ($64.77) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Societe Generale raised HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on HeidelbergCement from €59.00 ($67.05) to €56.00 ($63.64) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HeidelbergCement presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.95.

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

