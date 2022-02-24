Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $32.26

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.26 and last traded at $33.36, with a volume of 54431 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.82.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RTOKY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm through its products and services protect people from the dangers of pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.