Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.17

Shares of Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.17 and last traded at $5.85, with a volume of 8125 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.40) to GBX 245 ($3.33) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 235 ($3.20) to GBX 221 ($3.01) in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cairn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.40) to GBX 235 ($3.20) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.13.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.23.
Capricorn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea.
