Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 25th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

CSH.UN traded down C$0.14 on Thursday, hitting C$12.20. 724,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,182. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.25. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a one year low of C$10.69 and a one year high of C$13.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.22. The firm has a market cap of C$2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 762.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. upgraded Chartwell Retirement Residences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.09.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

