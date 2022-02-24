Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Announces Earnings Results

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $784.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.18 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

GIL stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.04. 1,248,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,660. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.29. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.169 dividend. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GIL shares. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, October 29th. Desjardins increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $42.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter worth $313,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the third quarter worth $533,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

