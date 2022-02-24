Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Constellium had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 249.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CSTM traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.73. 1,250,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,968. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.77. Constellium has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $21.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Constellium by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,354,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,358,000 after buying an additional 238,294 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Constellium by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,187,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,272,000 after buying an additional 71,381 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Constellium by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,079,000 after buying an additional 72,403 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Constellium by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,699,000 after buying an additional 73,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Constellium by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 418,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after buying an additional 37,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSTM. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Constellium from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Constellium in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Constellium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

