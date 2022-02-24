MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.120-$-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.11 billion.MasTec also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.320-$5.320 EPS.

Shares of MTZ stock traded up $3.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,125. MasTec has a 1-year low of $82.08 and a 1-year high of $122.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.19.

Get MasTec alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MTZ shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasTec from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.56.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at $504,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 2.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MasTec (Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.