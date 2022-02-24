Status (SNT) Price Reaches $0.0477 on Top Exchanges

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. During the last week, Status has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Status has a total market cap of $165.41 million and approximately $10.02 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status coin can now be bought for about $0.0477 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00034527 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00107344 BTC.

About Status

Status (SNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Status’ official website is status.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Buying and Selling Status

