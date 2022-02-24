Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) VP Ian Malcolm Mcrobbie Sells 374 Shares

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) VP Ian Malcolm Mcrobbie sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $37,141.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Innospec stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.64. The stock had a trading volume of 83,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,847. Innospec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.31.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

IOSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Innospec by 0.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Innospec by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,826 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Innospec by 35.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Innospec by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innospec by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

