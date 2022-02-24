Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $918.99 Million

Equities analysts expect that Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) will post sales of $918.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cabot’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $957.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $880.20 million. Cabot posted sales of $842.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cabot will report full year sales of $3.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.77 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $3.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cabot.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.18. Cabot had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 28.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share.

CBT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Cabot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Cabot stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.10. 555,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,151. Cabot has a fifty-two week low of $47.59 and a fifty-two week high of $74.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.55%.

In related news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 11,805 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $867,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 144,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,241,000 after buying an additional 27,739 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 17,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 8,278 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,220,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,271,000 after buying an additional 265,802 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 248,710.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 24,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 428.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after buying an additional 80,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

