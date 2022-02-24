Brokerages Anticipate Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) to Announce $0.03 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) will announce $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Oceaneering International reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Oceaneering International.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oceaneering International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 3,500 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $39,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International during the second quarter worth $46,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the third quarter valued at $133,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oceaneering International stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.77. The company had a trading volume of 764,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,295. Oceaneering International has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.06 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.09.

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

