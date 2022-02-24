Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) CAO Michael A. Hardesty Sells 259 Shares

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.87, for a total value of $102,271.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NOC stock traded up $9.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $395.49. 1,544,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,023. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $291.60 and a 52 week high of $408.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $388.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $373.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at about $5,643,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 302.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 27.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth about $7,772,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on NOC. Jefferies Financial Group cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $412.18.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

