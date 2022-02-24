American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Software had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 9.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Shares of AMSWA stock traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.37. 245,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,825. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.84. American Software has a 52-week low of $18.41 and a 52-week high of $33.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.29 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. American Software’s payout ratio is currently 125.72%.

In other news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $159,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in American Software by 466.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in American Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Software by 174.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 27,445 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in American Software by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in American Software by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMSWA shares. Sidoti increased their price objective on American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded American Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Maxim Group increased their price target on American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on American Software from $24.50 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

