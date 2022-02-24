Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $85.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Nevro traded as low as $60.59 and last traded at $70.96, with a volume of 1331997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.43.

NVRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Nevro from $92.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Nevro from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Nevro from $116.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Nevro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nevro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.25.

In related news, Director Kevin C. Oboyle bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.78 per share, with a total value of $201,072.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVRO. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Nevro in the third quarter worth $43,419,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 28.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,369,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,328,000 after purchasing an additional 302,849 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nevro during the third quarter valued at $29,826,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 47.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 666,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,542,000 after purchasing an additional 213,187 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 434,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,210,000 after purchasing an additional 185,461 shares during the period.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.19.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86). The company had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.70 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 27.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

