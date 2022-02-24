Venus Trading Down 24.1% Over Last Week (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 24th. Over the last week, Venus has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar. One Venus coin can now be bought for approximately $8.94 or 0.00023467 BTC on exchanges. Venus has a market capitalization of $107.66 million and $44.66 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Venus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,035.53 or 0.99873579 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00064558 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002113 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00014582 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $115.70 or 0.00303801 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Venus Coin Profile

Venus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 12,045,818 coins. Venus’ official website is venus.io . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.