RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.41 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.41 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RPM International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.42 billion. RPM International posted sales of $1.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that RPM International will report full-year sales of $6.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $6.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.05 billion to $7.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.04). RPM International had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

RPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of RPM International from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of RPM International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.71.

RPM International stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.39. The company had a trading volume of 638,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,236. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $76.43 and a fifty-two week high of $101.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.85%.

In related news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total transaction of $511,479.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth F. Whited purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.09 per share, for a total transaction of $55,254.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPM. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RPM International in the third quarter worth about $17,083,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,178,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,827,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of RPM International by 117.8% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 179,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,972,000 after purchasing an additional 97,327 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of RPM International by 339.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 102,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 79,342 shares during the period. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

