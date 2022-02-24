National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) CEO Sells $456,100.00 in Stock

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $456,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

National Bank stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.94. 201,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,634. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $34.11 and a 52-week high of $48.24.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 30.07%. The business had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 29.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBHC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in National Bank by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of National Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of National Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in National Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

