Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) to Announce $0.56 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.61. Leggett & Platt reported earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full-year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $2.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $236,295.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,169,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,204,000 after buying an additional 3,268,881 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,778,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,104,000 after buying an additional 678,137 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,612,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,999,000 after buying an additional 112,111 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 40.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,389,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,002,000 after buying an additional 982,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,611,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,102,000 after buying an additional 76,746 shares during the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LEG stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $36.13. 1,454,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,617,685. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.55. Leggett & Platt has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $59.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

